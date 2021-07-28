'It's great to see': Sales of engagement rings are soaring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Local jewelers tell ABC11 that they are experiencing the same boom in engagement-ring sales being reported by jewelry stores across the nation.
The engagement ring trend is showing up at the top of the chain with De Beers, the world's largest diamond dealer, reporting sales have been on the rise.
"I was a little bit surprised but then seeing the trend that's been going on over the past, I would say, six months or so, it's really picked up," said Dan Geiger of Cary.
Geiger may be credited with starting the engagement ring trend at Reliable Jewelry.
He purchased a round-cut diamond for his high school and college sweetheart at the downtown Raleigh store around Thanksgiving.
The store's owner, Alan Horwitz, started noticing the uptick in engagement ring sales around that time during the holidays late in 2020.
"Since COVID a lot of couples have, you know, taken things in perspective and realized maybe that sometimes life is short and fragile and they might want to get going on their relationship," Horwitz said.
Geiger and his now-fiancée, Rebecca Camak, said they became even closer during the lockdown and so have some of their friends.
"We've seen a lot of our friends recently that have gotten engaged over COVID and it, you know, it's great to see and we're really excited for them," Camak said.
Geiger chimed in, "People have just, you know, for better or for worse, have really gotten to know each other. And I think that's part of the reason why we're seeing so many people and friends of ours that have gotten engaged."
The couple plans to wed in December.
They hope by then that the pandemic will be on the run and most of their guests will be vaccinated.
A check with local wedding planners and vendors showed that there is also a corresponding uptick in the wedding industry.
They all hope it continues but some said that more vaccinations are the only thing that will guarantee their recovery.
Horwitz agreed, saying vaccinations are "Definitely key because if we go backwards like it seems to be we're doing right now, more places are going to be at risk of having to get a possible shutdown again."
'It's great to see': Sales of engagement rings are soaring
TOP STORIES
Show More