Racist comments, threats of violence spewed over Raleigh high school's intercom system

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Enloe High School students had to endure offensive remarks broadcast over the school's intercom system.

According to a message from the school's principal to parents, someone hacked the school's intercom system and made the remarks during school Thursday.

It's unclear how many people heard the remarks or indeed exactly what the remarks were. However, principal Jackie Jordan said reports indicate that the remarks were antisemitic and included a threat against the President of the United States.

According to our newsgathering partners at the News & Observer, some people who heard the comments said they included phrases such as "Heil Hitler."

Jordan said the school's security team and technology department are working together to make sure nothing like this happens again.

"I would like to offer my sincere apology to anyone offended by this atrocious act. Racism and threats of violence of any kind have no place in our school or anywhere else," Jordan said in the letter to parents.

WATCH: What is antisemitism? Explaining anti-Jewish ideas and hate

According to a recent report from the Anti-Defamation League, antisemitism is on the rise across the country.

Earlier this year, at least four different kinds of antisemitic fliers were found in a Raleigh neighborhood with a significant Jewish population.

Enloe High School has also been a target of similar attacks in the past, including in 2019 when graphic sexual images and racist messages were spray painted on school walls.