2023 Skyfest airshow returns to Johnston Regional Airport

Skyfest will take over the skies above Johnston County Regional Airport Saturday, March 25.

Skyfest is a community festival with professional aerial demonstrations.

There will be parachute team jumps, flyovers, and helicopter rappelling as well as music, food trucks, a beer garden, and a kid zone.

The one-day air show is made up of about ninety percent of all veteran teams.

"We notice with the smaller community we get a huge crowd that comes with us," explained Andrew Ladner a Skyfest organizer and founder of U.S. Veterans Corps.

"Yes, you can go to the big, you know, federal Air Force bases and have shows, but we put on a smaller show in a tight amount of time with a lot of stuff going on, and we're able to show off as veterans that we still got it.

You're going to see formation teams. You also have several different parachute teams that are going to perform that are from America's finest 82nd Airborne Golden Knights, Special Forces guys, you name it," Ladner added.

Proceeds from Skyfest go towards missions and programs of the Raleigh-based nonprofit U.S. Veterans Corps.

Skyfest runs from 9 am until 3 pm Saturday at Johnston Regional Airport in Smithfield.