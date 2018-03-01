OSCARS

Unexpected moments that prove anything can happen at the Oscars

From winners jumping on chairs to the Best Picture mix-up, take a look back at surprising moments in Oscars history. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Last year's Best Picture mishap wasn't the first big Oscars surprise. Check out these other unexpected moments in Oscars history.

1968: Microphone malfunction


Host Bob Hope and presenters Macdonald Carey and Diahann Carroll ad libbed through a microphone malfunction.

1974: Host interrupted

Even after Robert Opel went streaking across the Oscars stage, host David Niven stayed calm, asking the audience, "Isn't it fascinating to think that probably the only laugh that man will ever get in life is by stripping off and showing his shortcomings?"

1991: Billy Crystal horsing around

Host Billy Crystal made quite the entrance on his "ride," a horse, in a tribute to that year's Best Picture Dances with Wolves. The stage partner was his own horse, Beechnut, according to People.

1992: Jack Palance's show of strength


When accepting the award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in City Slickers, Jack Palance, then 73, spoke about how hard it can be finding work in Hollywood after reaching a certain age. To prove his abilities, he dropped to the ground and did one-armed push-ups, to the delight of the audience.

1999: Roberto Benigni's acrobatics


Roberto Benigni, the writer, director and star of Life is Beautiful, couldn't contain his excitement when his film was announced as the winner in the Best Foreign Language Film category.

2013: Jennifer Lawrence's slip

Jennifer Lawrence brought the audience to their feet as she accepted the award for Best Actress, though she claimed they were all cheering out of pity because she tripped on the way to the stage.

2017: Best Picture mishap


Despite all the unexpected moments from Oscars past, last year's infamous Best Picture envelope mix-up was perhaps the most surprising moment in the ceremony's history.

Don't miss the Oscars this Sunday at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT on ABC.
