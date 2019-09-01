Beer flows for the first time on the Carter-Finley Stadium concourse

Faron Laney is one fan who's not impressed by that option. "Well, I don't drink Old Tuffy. I'm a Natural Light kind of guy if you really want to know. Hopefully, they have that. If that's the case, I'll drink Natural Light. If not, I'll go for Michelob Ultras." he said.
Charlie Bess, tailgating with his family near an entrance gate, told us "I have mixed feelings about it. If you're of age I guess it's fine. But if you're not, you need to stay in limits."
Those limits include restricting sales to fans 21 and older, and no beer on tap but available in plastic bottles or cans.
Some fans balked at the prices.
"Eight dollars, or whatever it's gonna be for a beer, just a little expensive! I hope they don't allow it to go to the seats," said Tommy Boggs.
Once his wife,.Leeanna Boggs, learned that beer's not allowed away from the concourse she said "Well that's good to hear. We weren't sure about that. And I hope everyone will be responsible."
Other restrictions:
The Wolfpack beat ECU on Saturday 34-6.