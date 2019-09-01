Arts & Entertainment

Beer flows for the first time on the Carter-Finley Stadium concourse

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Thirsty NC State fans who enjoy home games at Carter Finley Stadium have a new option now: Old Tuffy and other beers, available for sale along the stadium's concourse.

Faron Laney is one fan who's not impressed by that option. "Well, I don't drink Old Tuffy. I'm a Natural Light kind of guy if you really want to know. Hopefully, they have that. If that's the case, I'll drink Natural Light. If not, I'll go for Michelob Ultras." he said.

Charlie Bess, tailgating with his family near an entrance gate, told us "I have mixed feelings about it. If you're of age I guess it's fine. But if you're not, you need to stay in limits."

Those limits include restricting sales to fans 21 and older, and no beer on tap but available in plastic bottles or cans.

Some fans balked at the prices.

"Eight dollars, or whatever it's gonna be for a beer, just a little expensive! I hope they don't allow it to go to the seats," said Tommy Boggs.

Once his wife,.Leeanna Boggs, learned that beer's not allowed away from the concourse she said "Well that's good to hear. We weren't sure about that. And I hope everyone will be responsible."

Other restrictions:
  • Show legal ID with every purchase

  • One beer per person at a time

  • Those who appear younger than 30 must wear a wristband after an ID check.

  • No sales after the third quarter and nobody gets to buy a beer if they already appear intoxicated.


    • The Wolfpack beat ECU on Saturday 34-6.
