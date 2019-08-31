McKay, strong defense help NC State rout ECU 34-6

North Carolina State quarterback Matthew McKay passes during the first half against East Carolina in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

ECU isn’t really a measuring stick at this point but that’s a pretty impressive opening win. State looked decisively better in every phase. RBs are deep and talented, McKay can play. We’ll know more about the defense in coming weeks. — Mark Armstrong (@ArmstrongABC11) August 31, 2019

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Matthew McKay ran for two touchdowns and threw for another in his first start at quarterback while North Carolina State shut down East Carolina's ground game to beat the Pirates 34-6 in Saturday's season opener for both teams.McKay scored on a 4-yard keeper just before halftime for a 17-3 lead, then got loose around the left side and dove for the pylon for a 21-yard score early in the fourth.McKay also found a wide-open Tabari Hines on the right side for a 48-yard touchdown in the third as the Wolfpack broke the game open."As practice went on throughout the week, you could see him getting more and more confident," N.C.State head coach Dave Doeren said of his new starting quarterback. "On hursday, he had his best practice that I've seen since he's been here. I told the guys 'If he throws like that, we're good Saturday,' because he was throwing dimes. He was very confident; he was very calm."Holton Ahlers threw for 168 yards for the Pirates in their first game under new coach Mike Houston. But a promising game-opening drive ended when Ahlers fumbled inside the Wolfpack 5-yard line, and ECU never got near the end zone again until late with the outcome long decided."This is not where we want to be, and this is not where we will be," Houston said. "I thought we had a very good Friday. I thought we were really good this morning. The kids were fantastic during walkthrough this morning. They were great during pregame warmup. They were ready to play. They were excited to play, and you can tell that with the way we started the ball game. We've got to take today and build on it."East Carolina closed last season with a 58-3 loss on the same field, a disastrous afternoon that had the Pirates kicking a last-second field goal to avoid their first shutout in more than two decades. The second trip went only marginally better. ECU got nothing going on the ground, running 29 times for 41 yards (1.4-yard average) and leaving the mobile Ahlers to carry the offense almost entirely on his own. There was also a penalty that wiped out Tyler Snead's 93-yard kickoff return immediately following Hines' long TD.McKay got off to a good start in taking over for departed three-year starter Ryan Finley, completing 25 of 37 passes for 308 yards while directing the Wolfpack to 505 total yards.He got plenty of help from a ground game with multiple threats led by true freshman and former Southern Nash star Zonovan Knight, who ran for a team-best 42 yards and scored from 9 yards out on his first college carry. And after that opening push by the Pirates, the Wolfpack's defense settled in and controlled the line of scrimmage to close down any running lane for ECU and Ahlers (who managed 11 yards on 10 carries)."There were a lot of positives. I thank the fans for being there. It was hot today. Hopefully you enjoyed what you got to see from our players," oeren said. "We are 1-0. Half of the teams in the country are not, and half of the teams are. It's good to be on that side of the ledger."N.C. State hosts Western Carolina next Saturday. The Pirates host Gardner-Webb in their first home game under Houston next Saturday."I was pleased with the fact that our guys fought all the way through because that's not an easy situation to be in there in the second half," Houston said. "That's my biggest fear right now is some of the things we saw last year. That stuff has to be out of the program."