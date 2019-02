Carowinds began testing of its brand new roller coaster Thursday.Copperhead Strike will be the park's 14th coaster. It is a steel track coaster that will launch riders from 0 to 42 miles per hour in just 2.5 seconds and flip you upside down five times.The coaster is expected to open in March.Below is video Carowinds released of the first test run for the coaster.