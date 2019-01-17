New 'Copperhead Strike' to thrill coaster enthusiasts at Carowinds

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) --Copperheads aren't much fun to come across suddenly in the wild or in your garden. But the folks at Carowinds are hoping the snake will scare up thrills and smiles for roller coaster enthusiasts.
Engineers at the Charlotte-area theme park have laid the steel track for the new Copperhead Strike coaster, and are now building the loading barn. Said to be the Carolina's first double-launch coaster, Copperhead Strike will launch riders from zero to 42 miles per hour in just 2.5 seconds.
And that's just the beginning. The coaster also will flip you upside down five times -- the most inversions of any double-launch coaster in North America.
Here's what the ride will be like:
Copperhead Strike is scheduled to open in March and will be Carowinds' 14th roller coaster.