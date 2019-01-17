ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

New 'Copperhead Strike' to thrill coaster enthusiasts at Carowinds

EMBED </>More Videos

Carowinds is set to open the Carolinas' first dual launching coaster: Copperhead Strike.

By
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) --
Copperheads aren't much fun to come across suddenly in the wild or in your garden. But the folks at Carowinds are hoping the snake will scare up thrills and smiles for roller coaster enthusiasts.

Engineers at the Charlotte-area theme park have laid the steel track for the new Copperhead Strike coaster, and are now building the loading barn. Said to be the Carolina's first double-launch coaster, Copperhead Strike will launch riders from zero to 42 miles per hour in just 2.5 seconds.


And that's just the beginning. The coaster also will flip you upside down five times -- the most inversions of any double-launch coaster in North America.

Here's what the ride will be like:


Copperhead Strike is scheduled to open in March and will be Carowinds' 14th roller coaster.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentroller coasteramusement parkamusement ridetheme parkCharlotteNC
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Be like Betty White: 9 ways to live a better life
Pretend bomb game for children pulled from stores
Rules and Winners
AJ Michalka: Barry from 'The Goldbergs' to be on 'Schooled'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Polar vortex to bring freezing blast of air to Raleigh
6 homicides in 16 days: Durham officials to speak on gun violence
Gigi's Cupcakes closing Oberlin Road location
Bill Ellis Barbecue closes unexpectedly
Why this weekend's super blood wolf moon is so unique
'God put me on that road for a reason:' Heroic nurse helped trooper who was shot
Man builds bomb at sushi restaurant, reports himself, police say
Police: Upset IHOP customer shoots 2 employees, killing 1
Show More
Hyundai, Kia recall vehicles due to increased fire risk
FDA expands dog food recall for elevated vitamin D
Quick-thinking 9-year-old girl saves grandmother
Crash shut down US-1 in Cary after deputy spots driver going 100 mph
911 call released in murder of 6-month-old, 2 women in Harnett County
More News