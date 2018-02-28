The first trailer for "Ralph Breaks The Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2" is here!Disney's upcoming film leaves Litwak's video arcade behind and ventures into the world of the internet, which may or may not survive Ralph's wrecking. Ralph, the video game bad guy voiced by John C. Reilly, and fellow misfit Vanellope von Schweetz, voiced by Sarah Silverman, risk it all by traveling to the world wide web in search of a replacement part to save Vanellope's video game, Sugar Rush.In way over their heads, Ralph and Vanellope rely on the citizens of the internet-the netizens-to help navigate their way, including an entrepreneur named Yesss (Taraji P. Henson), who is the head algorithm and the heart and soul of trend-making site "BuzzzTube.""Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-Ralph 2" hits theaters Nov. 21, 2018.