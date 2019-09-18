dancing with the stars

Dancing with the Stars: Live! coming to Durham in 2020

DURHAM, N.C. - (WTVD) -- Dancing with the Stars is back for a new season and Triangle fans will get a chance to see some of the stars in person.

The Durham Performing Arts Center will host a stop on the "Dancing with the Stars: Live! - 2020 Tour." The tour will come to DPAC on Feb. 19. The production will feature stars from this season in numbers choreographed for a live audience.

Tickets will go on sale Monday, Sept. 23.
