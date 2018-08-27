ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Kwik-E-Mart from 'The Simpsons' opens in South Carolina

EMBED </>More Videos

You can now be like Homer and grab a donut from a real-life Kwik-E-Mart! Mmmmm ... donuts!

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WTVD) --
Attention, Simpsons fans! You can now be like Homer and grab a donut from a real-life Kwik-E-Mart! Mmmmm ... donuts!

That's right, the convenience store from the popular show "The Simpsons" has come to life in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

The shop is a total recreation of the store of the iconic animated television series - far out, man!

Visitors can slurp their own Squishee, chow down on a Lard Lad Donut, or grab a Duff-brand non-alcoholic energy drink.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The store's creators said four years of planning went into the attraction, adding that Myrtle Beach is a perfect fit.

And if the store wasn't cool enough, it's the first full-service Kwik-E-Mart in the world.

It's attached to a Simpsons-themed Aztec Theater which is slated to open later in 2018.

What you need to know if you're heading to Morgan Street Food Hall in Raleigh
The highly-anticipated Morgan Street Food Hall is finally open.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmenttelevisionentertainmentshoppingtrendingbuzzworthySouth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Playwright Neil Simon, creator of 'The Odd Couple,' dies at 91
SPONSORED: Professional tennis returns to Cary, NC with the Atlantic Tire Championship
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Disney offers tuition for hourly workers in tight job market
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Raleigh home invasion ends with police chase, crash in downtown Durham
David Katz: Who is the Jacksonville shooting suspect?
Bullied 9-year-old killed himself after coming out at school
Landscaping truck overturns in Franklin County, closes US 401
ABC11's got you covered for Back to School
Video shows moments before deadly Jacksonville shooting
Fall foliage in the NC mountains: Boom or bust this year?
Giraffe joins wedding party
Show More
Debunking head lice myths as your child returns back to school
Competitor: No one deserves to die over playing a videogame
100 pounds of cocaine found hidden inside pineapple boxes
Man dies following Fayetteville car crash
Homicide investigation underway after man's death in Wilson
More News