CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Epic Games is expanding its Cary headquarters with a new facility that will add extra work and recreational spaces for employees.
The addition will be at the corner of Crossroads Boulevard and Jones Franklin Road. Epic has owned this property since 2015.
Epic, known for creating iconic games such as Fortnite, Gears of War and the Infinity Blade series, is working with Foster + Partners for global workspace consulting, JDavis for architectural design and JLL for construction project management.
"Our entire team looks forward to helping Epic shape the future of workplace here in Cary," said JDavis CEO and Partner Neil Gray. "We're proud to help create a new space that's reflective of the studio's values and ambitions, as well as deserving of their community and creative spirit."
The company said it is also coordinating with the town of Cary to make sure it follows all ordinances and regulations.
"We are elated that Epic Games is expanding their Cary headquarters," said Harold Weinbrecht, Mayor of the Town of Cary. "We know that Epic could locate anywhere in the world, and we're grateful that they've chosen to continue to call Cary home."
The new facility will have many amenities, outdoor features, and additional parking.
Epic said it is looking to hire additional people at its headquarters.
Epic Games announces expansion of Cary headquarters
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News