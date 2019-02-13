DISNEY

'Frozen 2': Disney releases first teaser trailer

EMBED </>More Videos

Disney released the first teaser trailer for the sequel to ''Frozen.''

For the first time in forever, Frozen fans are getting a look at new adventures for Elsa and Anna.

Disney released the first teaser trailer for Frozen 2 on Wednesday. Though there's still much to be explained, it's clear from the trailer that the sisters will be going far from Arendelle, and their adventure will not be easy.

RELATED: Here are the Disney, Marvel movies coming to the big screen in 2019
EMBED More News Videos

From Marvel's follow-up to ''Avengers: Infinity War'' to Pixar's ''Toy Story 4'' to a new ''Star Wars'' episode, here's what you can expect from Disney and in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2019.



The sequel will be released about six years after the beloved 2013 animated film, which won Oscars for Animated Feature Film and Best Original song for "Let It Go." It created a cultural phenomenon and led to shorts and a Broadway show.

SEE ALSO: Teaser trailers released for live-action Aladdin, Dumbo

Idina Menzel (Elsa), Kristen Bell (Anna), Josh Gad (Olaf) and Jonathan Groff (Kristoff) are among the cast expected to reprise their roles. Sterling K. Brown and Evan Rachel Wood have also joined the cast, according to IMDB.

The film is expected out sometime in November.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentfrozendisneymoviemovie news
DISNEY
These Disney movies are hitting the big screen in 2019
Disney drops first look of Will Smith as Genie in 'Aladdin'
Watch new 'Toy Story 4,' Marvel trailers
Disneyland: Man climbs off Space Mountain during ride
More disney
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Here are your 2019 Grammy winners
Charlie & the Chocolate Factory now playing at DPAC
Oscars: Cinematography, other awards to be given during breaks
Here's what to do in Durham this week
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
LIVE: Several units respond to apartment complex fire in Raleigh
Autopsy finds Hania Aguilar most likely died from suffocation
Wake County principal warns parents about #ActUpChallenge
Warrant: Investigators now have DNA sample of Burger King rape suspect
Jussie Smollett interview to air on 'Good Morning America'
Prank glitter bomb explodes in Wake County commissioner's home
Covington students were not instigators: Bishop
Poll: Majority of NC residents support end of monopoly on liquor sales
Show More
Cards skimmed at Cash Points ATMs in Orange, Alamance counties
Lawmakers look to tackle gerrymandering in North Carolina
Some Fort Bragg troops to be deployed to US-Mexico border
College student found dead with her suspected kidnapper
Man accused of killing pregnant woman he threatened weeks before
More News