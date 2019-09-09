Arts & Entertainment

GMA surprises Raleigh mother of 5 on live television with spa day

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Good Morning America surprised a Raleigh mother on live television Monday morning.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. in a Raleigh neighborhood near Brier Creek Commons.

Jennifer Marks learned on live television that she was part of GMA's Make Your Monday segment.

Marks is a mother of five who works a full-time job, coaches cheerleading at Cardinal Gibbons High School, volunteers and much more.

"She's so deserving. She's a wonderful mother, wife. She works really hard," Marks' husband said.

"We're blessed to have her. She has an unconditional love for her family and for her faith. That translates to 100 percent devotion to our school and to our cheerleaders. She's a model for all of us," Cardinal Gibbons Principal Nancy Barkan said.

In addition to the shock of being on television, Marks was shocked to learn she would be spending the day at the Umstead Hotel and Spa in Cary. The Carolina Panthers TopCats Cheerleaders will take over Marks' duties and lead cheerleading practice for the team Monday while she is at the spa.
