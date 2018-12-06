ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Golden Globe Awards nominees: 'A Star Is Born,' 'Black Panther' and more

This image released by Warner Bros. shows Lady Gaga in a scene from the latest reboot of the film, "A Star is Born." (Clay Enos/Warner Bros. via AP)

Awards season is officially kicking off. On Thursday the Golden Globes, known as "Hollywood's biggest party," announced its nominations for awards in film and television.

The film that scored the most nominations was Vice, a biopic about Dick Cheney coming out later this month.

The talk of the morning was the dynamic duo at the center of the A Star Is Born remake. The film was nominated for Best Motion Picture - Drama, Bradley Cooper was nominated for Best Actor and Best Director, and Lady Gaga was nominated for Best Actress and Best Original Song.

Also faring well on the film side was The Favourite, which was nominated for Best Motion Picture - Comedy and whose three powerhouse stars -- Olivia Colman, Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz -- all nabbed nominations.

The Golden Globe Awards are Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019 hosted by Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg. See the list of Golden Globe nominees below.

FILM CATEGORIES


Best Motion Picture - Drama

Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star Is Born

Best Motion Picture - Comedy Or Musical

Crazy Rich Asians
The Favourite
Green Book
Mary Poppins Returns
Vice

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama

Bradley Cooper in A Star is Born
Willem DaFoe in At Eternity's Gate
Lucas Hedges in Boy Erased
Rami Malek in Bohemian Rhapsody
John David Washington in BlacKkKlansman

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama

Glenn Close in The Wife
Lady Gaga in A Star is Born
Nicole Kidman in Destroyer
Melissa McCarthy in Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Rosamund Pike in A Private War

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Comedy Or Musical

Emily Blunt in Mary Poppins Returns
Olivia Colman in The Favourite
Elsie Fisher in Eighth Grade
Charlize Theron in Tully
Constance Wu in Crazy Rich Asians

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy Or Musical

Christian Bale in Vice
Lin-Manuel Miranda in Mary Poppins Returns
Viggo Mortensen in Green Book
Robert Redford in The Old Man & the Gun
John C. Reilly in Stan & Ollie

Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture

Mahershala Ali in Green Book
Timothee Chalamet in Beautiful Boy
Adam Driver in BlacKkKlansman
Richard E. Grant in Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell in Vice

Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture

Amy Adams in Vice
Claire Foy in First Man
Regina King in If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone in The Favourite
Rachel Weisz in The Favourite

Best Director - Motion Picture

Bradley Cooper for A Star is Born
Alfonso Cuaron for Roma
Peter Farrelly for Green Book
Spike Lee for BlacKkKlansman
Adam McKay for Vice

Best Screenplay - Motion Picture

Roma
The Favourite
If Beale Street Could Talk
Vice
Green Book

Best Original Score - Motion Picture

A Quiet Place
Isle of Dogs
Black Panther
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns

Best Motion Picture - Animated

Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language

Capernaum
Girl
Never Look Away
Roma
Shoplifters

Best Original Song - Motion Picture

"All The Stars" from Black Panther
"Girl the in the Movies" from Dumplin
"Requiem for a Private War" from A Private War
"Revelation" from Boy Erased
"Shallow" from A Star is Born


TELEVISION CATEGORIES


Best Television Series - Drama

The Americans
Bodyguard
Homecoming
Killing Eve
Pose

Best Television Series - Comedy Or Musical

Barry
The Good Place
Kidding
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best Mini-Series Or Motion Picture Made for Television

The Alienist
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Escape at Dannemora
Sharp Objects
A Very English Scandal

Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series - Drama

Caitriona Balfe in Outlander
Elizabeth Moss in The Handmaid's Tale
Sandra Oh in Killing Eve
Julia Roberts in Homecoming
Keri Russell in The Americans

Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series - Drama

Jason Bateman in Ozark
Stephan James in Homecoming
Richard Madden in Bodyguard
Billy Porter in Pose
Matthew Rhys in The Americans

Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Kristen Bell in The Good Place
Candice Bergen in Murphy Brown
Alison Brie in GLOW
Rachel Brosnahan in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Debra Messing in Will & Grace

Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Sasca Baron Cohen in Who Is America
Jim Carrey in Kidding
Michael Douglas in The Kominsky Method
Donald Glover in Atlanta
Bill Hader in Barry

Best Performance By An Actress In A Limited Series or A Motion Picture Made for Television

Amy Adams in Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette in Escape at Dannemora
Connie Britton in Dirty John
Laura Dern in The Tale
Regina King in Seven Seconds

Best Performance By An Actor In A Limited Series Or A Motion Picture Made For Television

Antonio Banderas in Genius: Picasso
Daniel Bruhl in The Alienist
Darren Criss in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Benedict Cumberbatch in Patrick Melrose
Hugh Grant in A Very English Scandal

Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role In A Series, Limited Series Or A Motion Picture Made For Television

Alex Borstein in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Patricia Clarkson in Sharp Objects
Penelope Cruz in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Thandie Newton in WestWorld
Yvonne Strahovski in The Handmaid's Tale

Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role In A Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alan Arkin in The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin in Succession
Edgar Ramirez in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Ben Whishaw in A Very English Scandal
Henry Winkler in Barry
