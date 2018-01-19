Jeopardy streak comes to an end for Broughton's Mr. Quinn

Broughton High School's very own Lee Quinn won $42,800 in a dominating performance Wednesday and Thursday nights. That streak unfortunately came to an end Friday night.His first appearance on Wednesday night, the Raleigh teacher garnered $22,400 and Thursday night, he brought in $20,400.Quinn was neck-and-neck with another contestant halfway through the show on Friday, leading by only $100.Once Final Jeopardy came around, he was $1,500 behind.Although Quinn got the Final Jeopardy answer correct, he did not wager enough and his 2-night streak came to an end.His final total is $44,800.Lee Quinn in a history teacher at Broughton High School and teaches a class called 'Theory of Knowledge.'