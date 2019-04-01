Closed 1970s theme park 'Land of Oz' announces plans to open for select dates this summer

Land of Oz was a theme park that opened in Beech Mountain in 1970. Ten years later, the park closed.
Hidden History: Exploring North Carolina's Land of Oz theme park
In the 1990s, fans and employees successfully created Autumn at Oz, which has grown into an annual festival of sorts to honor the Wizard of Oz.
Autumn at Oz is back for its 26th year and tickets go on sale in May. Tickets start at $45.
The festival promises to have some special things in store to celebrate the 80th anniversary of The Wizard of Oz film.