Metallica lead singer James Hetfield re-enters rehab; Tour delayed

The lead singer of metal band Metallica has gone back into rehab.

As a result, the band announced that it is postponing its upcoming tour of Australia and New Zealand.

The band says lead singer James Hetfield has re-entered a treatment program for "an addiction." And that It's something he's struggled with on and off for years.

The band is promising to make its way back down under as soon as Hetfield's heath improves-- and their schedule permits.

All tickets will be refunded.






