NC Museum of Art offering extended hours for 'You Are Here' exhibit

Time is running out to see the NC Museum of Art exhibit, You Are Here. (WTVD)

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
It's the final weekend of the North Carolina Museum of Art exhibit, "You Are Here." Haven't gone yet? No worries. The museum is extending its hours!

The display features immersive art installations by 15 contemporary artists.

Located on the second floor of the museum, the exhibit varies in dimension, culture, style, and race.

Spectators can roam freely to take in the vast array of colorful and often times thought-provoking artistry.

The museum is offering extended hours this weekend from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.

The final day to see "You Are Here" is Sunday, July 22.
