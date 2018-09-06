TELEVISION

'GMA Day' details: Michael Strahan, Sara Haines to host new hour starting Monday

EMBED </>More Videos

Starting Monday, two familiar faces will be at the 'GMA' host table in a brand new third hour of 'Good Morning America.'

Starting Monday, two familiar faces will be at the GMA host table in a brand new third hour of Good Morning America.

Michael Strahan and Sara Haines will helm GMA Day on weekday afternoons starting September 10.

GMA Day, which was previously announced as the replacement for The Chew, will air at 1 p.m. ET | 12 p.m. CT/PT.



"I cannot wait to kick things off with you," Strahan told Haines in an announcement video released over the summer, adding to viewers, "We want you guys to join us so we can make every day an amazing GMA Day."

Haines wrote on her Instagram that leaving her co-host seat on The View is bittersweet.

"I LOVE my View family, but don't worry, my brand new *view* is literally down the street," she wrote. "Not even sure I can find the words to adequately express how excited I am to sit next to @michaelstrahan as we embark on this new journey."

In Haines' absence, Abby Huntsman has joined The View as a co-host.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmenttelevisionABCgood morning americamichael strahanABC News
TELEVISION
Tyler Perry offers Geoffrey Owens a job
Full schedule: 31 Nights of Halloween
'Cosby Show' actor Geoffrey Owens on 'job shaming'
Actors defend 'Cosby Show' regular's 2nd job at Trader Joe's
More television
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan drowned after drinking
New images of 'Captain Marvel' show Brie Larson in costume
Tyler Perry offers Geoffrey Owens a job
Colton Underwood is the next 'Bachelor'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Will Hurricane Florence hit North Carolina?
4 dead, including gunman, in Cincinnati bank shooting
Police search home of GoFundMe couple in New Jersey
Woman mauled to death by recently adopted pit bull
Woman arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Police: Officer violated policy when he used Taser on 11-year-old girl
California attorney draws backlash over racist rant against Asians
Store owner to stop selling Nike over Colin Kaepernick ad
Show More
India decriminalizes homosexual acts in landmark verdict
Greensboro Goodwill puts donated diamond necklace to good use
Cerebral palsy doesn't stop woman from opening CrossFit gym in Knightdale
Are you overworked? You could win a free trip to Tahiti
'Please pray for me:' Anne Graham Lotz reveals she has breast cancer
More News