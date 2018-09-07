ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Nicki Minaj about Geoffrey Owens: 'I personally want to donate $25,000' after Trader Joe's job shaming

EMBED </>More Videos

Actor Geoffrey Owens talks to ''Good Morning America'' about the ''job shaming'' controversy, saying he doesn't want anyone to feel sorry for him for having a job at Trader Joe's.

The Cosby Show actor Geoffrey Owens continues to get support after he was shamed for taking a second job at Trader Joe's, but this time that comes in the form of a monetary offer from superstar Nicki Minaj.

"That man is now getting so many opportunities, I personally want to donate $25,000," she said on her new radio show, calling him a "legend."

This all comes after a photo of Owens bagging groceries went viral.

RELATED: 'The Cosby Show' actor Geoffrey Owens on Trader Joe's job shaming controversy

Owens said earlier this week that at first he was hurt by the attention his second job was getting, but then he was overwhelmed by all the support.

"The period of devastation was so short because, so shortly after that, my wife and I started to read these responses of support from all over the world," Owens explained to Good Morning America on Tuesday. "So the shame period didn't last very long."

As Owens' story gained attention, Tyler Perry offered him an acting gig, and Good Morning America reports that the two have now worked something out.

RELATED: Tyler Perry offers Geoffrey Owens a job

"I have such tremendous respect for a man who has no pride about working," Perry told Good Morning America on Wednesday. "That's the true measure of a man, the true measure of an artist."

Owens joked on Tuesday that he's "more of a celebrity now" than at the height of his career, and he said the last thing he wants is for anyone to pity him.

"I've had a career that most actors would die for," he said. "No one has to feel sorry for me. I'm doing fine."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmenttrader joe'sactorhollywoodtelevisioncareers
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Rapper Post Malone involved in 2-vehicle crash in West Hollywood
Burt Reynolds dies at age 82
A look at 'Smokey and the Bandit' & other Burt Reynolds movies
The 4 best family and learning deals in Durham this week
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Florence weakens to a tropical storm
Leggett mayor, wife found dead in home; suspects in custody
Durham back scratch prank rewards participants with chance at $1M
Snoopy's Famous Hot Dogs celebrates 40th birthday 1/2 priced dogs
Rapper Post Malone involved in 2-vehicle crash in West Hollywood
These Trump officials denied writing the Times op-ed
British Airways travelers' credit card details hacked
8-month-old left alone inside Arkansas day care
Show More
Woman says taking selfies saved her life
Police: Dallas officer fatally shoots man after going into wrong apartment
Cary parents worry conflict of interest behind school reassignment plan
Duke removes controversial 'KKK' picture at Sanford School of Public Policy
Cumberland County community on alert after children approached by white van
More News