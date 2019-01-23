ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Paid extras wanted for 'Swamp Thing' filming in Wilmington

Want to be on DC Universe's "Swamp Thing?" Well, now's your chance! (Credit: DC Universe)

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) --
Warner Brothers needs extras for its new streaming series, "Swamp Thing."

Filming for the series, which is based on the fan-favorite comic book character, will take place in the Wilmington area Jan. 29-30.

Families and teenagers are needed to be paid extras in a traditional Louisiana crawfish boil scene.



Crews are looking for real families, friends, and teens ages 12 to 70.

The pay rate is a guaranteed $64 for up to eight hours with time and a half for every hour overtime.

If you're interested, email SwampThingBg@twcastandrecruit.com with the subject line: Crawfish Boil.

The show will air on DC Universe in 2019.
