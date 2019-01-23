Paid extras wanted for 'Swamp Thing' filming in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) --Warner Brothers needs extras for its new streaming series, "Swamp Thing."
Filming for the series, which is based on the fan-favorite comic book character, will take place in the Wilmington area Jan. 29-30.
Families and teenagers are needed to be paid extras in a traditional Louisiana crawfish boil scene.
Crews are looking for real families, friends, and teens ages 12 to 70.
The pay rate is a guaranteed $64 for up to eight hours with time and a half for every hour overtime.
If you're interested, email SwampThingBg@twcastandrecruit.com with the subject line: Crawfish Boil.
The show will air on DC Universe in 2019.