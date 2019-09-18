Arts & Entertainment

Clear bag policy at Raleigh's PNC Arena starts Wednesday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- As hockey and basketball season near, it's important to remind guests at PNC Arena that there's a clear bag policy this season.

A new policy announced by Don Waddell, President of the Carolina Hurricanes, limits the size and type of bag allowed inside the venue. The policy goes into effect Wednesday, Sept. 18 as the Carolina Hurricanes begin the preseason.

"The clear bag policy is an additional security measure that complements our standards for safety and security at PNC Arena," Waddell said. "The new guidelines support a safer environment and allows us to enhance the efficiency of entry for guests."

Approved bags are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12 x 6 x12 inches in size. Guests can also use a one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag.

Small purses no larger than 4.5 x 6.5 inches are still permitted. Exceptions may be made for medically necessary items and diaper bags after thorough inspection by security. The policy is extended to Hurricanes hockey games, NC State men's basketball games and various concerts and shows the venue hosts.

Read more about the bag policy here. The Hurricanes host the Tampa Bay Lightning at 7 p.m.
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentraleighcarolina hurricanesentertainmentnc state wolfpacksecurity
