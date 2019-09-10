Arts & Entertainment

Raleigh teacher wins $72K in cash and prizes on Wheel of Fortune

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A Raleigh teacher won nearly $72,000 worth of prizes on Wheel of Fortune!

Rachel Sirbaugh appeared on the first episode of the new season of Wheel on ABC11 Monday night--and she won big.

She took home a brand new Ford Edge Titanium and other cash and prizes worth a grand total of $71,980.

Sirbaugh is an English teacher at North Raleigh Christian Academy and she recently got married.

Congrats, Rachel!

Jeopardy also kicked off a new season Monday night. On Tuesday night, Raleigh chicken farmer Sean Melody will appear on the show--which airs at 7 p.m. on ABC11. Good luck, Sean.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentraleighteacherwheel of fortune
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NC special election day arrives for 9th District
President Trump rallies in Fayetteville ahead of 9th District vote
Triangle residents from Bahamas organizing relief efforts
Toddler 'besties' running to hug each other in NYC go viral
Virgin Mary reportedly cries at church facing foreclosure
90 pounds of marijuana seized; largest drug bust in Clayton history
Makeshift parking, long walks to rally, and Trump supporters don't mind
Show More
Young boy pulled from pond in Goldsboro dies
Minnie Mouse casket built for girl found dead in closet
NC 911 dispatchers under fire after parody sign-language video
Man arrested, accused of stabbing 4 family members
Get an early taste of the foods from the NC State Fair
More TOP STORIES News