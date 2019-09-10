Raleigh teacher wins $72K in cash and prizes on Wheel of Fortune

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A Raleigh teacher won nearly $72,000 worth of prizes on Wheel of Fortune!Rachel Sirbaugh appeared on the first episode of the new season of Wheel on ABC11 Monday night--and she won big.She took home a brand new Ford Edge Titanium and other cash and prizes worth a grand total of $71,980.Sirbaugh is an English teacher at North Raleigh Christian Academy and she recently got married.Congrats, Rachel!Jeopardy also kicked off a new season Monday night. On Tuesday night, Raleigh chicken farmer Sean Melody will appear on the show--which airs at 7 p.m. on ABC11. Good luck, Sean.