Things we'd like to announce today:



1. @IAMJHUD will perform the nominated song "I'll Fight" on the #Oscars!



2. This has been our favorite tweet of the day. — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 31, 2019

Spoiler Alert: "The Place Where Lost Things Go" from "Mary Poppins Returns" will be performed on the #Oscars.



BONUS SPOILER ALERT: It will be performed by a surprise special guest! — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 31, 2019

Get ready for some Oscar-nominated music. When 2018's best and brightest films are honored on Feb. 24, superstars will be taking the stage to perform songs from the movies.Most years, the performances include all of the songs nominated for Best Original Song. Though there was some speculation that all of the songs might not be performed this year, Variety reports that Academy sources told them all five songs will be performed after all.On Thursday, the Academy confirmed two of those performances on Twitter.Here's a look at each of the nominees for Best Song this year and their likely performers.Movie:Who performs the song for the movie? Kendrick Lamar and SZAMovie:Who performs the song for the movie? Jennifer HudsonThe Academy confirmed on Twitter that Hudson would be performing during the show.Movie:Who performs the song for the movie? Emily BluntThe Academy confirmed that this nominated song would be performed but did not say by whom, teasing that a "surprise special guest" would be included.Movie:Who performs the song for the movie? Lady Gaga and Bradley CooperMovie:Who performs the song for the movie? Tim Blake Nelson and Willie Watson