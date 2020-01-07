Star Wars-themed plane turns RDU into galaxy far, far away

RALEIGH-DURHAM (WTVD) -- RDU International Airport was thrust into a galaxy far, far away when a Star Wars-themed plane made a special stop in the Triangle.
The United Airlines 737-800, with a Star Wars paint job, landed from Houston on Sunday night and made a return trip to Houston on Monday morning.
The plane is promoting the movie Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.
Passengers on the plane also get to live through an in-flight Star Wars experience, according to the airline.
"Approaching the design for United Airlines was unlike anything I had ever done before," said Doug Chiang, Vice President and Executive Creative Director for Lucasfilm. "I typically design for a flat-screen when I design for films. An airplane fuselage presented a broad and exciting canvas. We leveraged the curve of the fuselage to give the impression of three-dimensionality."
You can track the airplane and see if it is scheduled to make another trip to RDU by clicking here.
United also produced a Star Wars-themed safety briefing video. Click here to watch it.
