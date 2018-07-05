ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Suspect arrested in rapper XXXTentacion's shooting death

(Left) Jahseh Onfroy, known as XXXTentacion, in a photo from the Miami-Dade County Corrections Office. (Right) DeDrick Williams in a photo from the Broward County Sheriff's Office.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida --
Florida authorities say they've arrested a man in the shooting death of rapper XXXTentacion.

The Broward Sheriff's Office said in a news release sent Thursday morning that 22-year-old Dedrick Devonshay Williams of Pompano Beach was arrested shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The 20-year-old rapper was ambushed by two suspects as he left an upscale motorsports dealership Monday afternoon. The rapper, whose stage name is pronounced "Ex Ex Ex ten-ta-see-YAWN," was shot while in his sports car.

Williams is charged with first-degree murder without premeditation. He's being held without bond in the Broward County Jail.

An attorney isn't listed on jail records.
