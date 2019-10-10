The Magic of Storytelling: Coco, leer en español

Miguel dreams of becoming a musician, though his family is anything but supportive. As he tries desperately to follow his passion, he ends up in the beautiful Land of the Dead on an extraordinary journey!On the Disney Magic of Storytelling Podcast, our talented ABC11 cast members perform beloved Disney children's stories for all to enjoy. Spark imagination and entertainment whether you're on the go or in the comfort of your own home.All content is rated G and appropriate for children.