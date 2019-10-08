magic of storytelling

The Magic of Storytelling: Coco

Miguel dreams of becoming a musician, as he pursues his dream he ends up in the beautiful Land of the Dead on an extraordinary journey!

Miguel dreams of becoming a musician, though his family is anything but supportive. As he tries desperately to follow his passion, he ends up in the beautiful Land of the Dead on an extraordinary journey!

On the Disney Magic of Storytelling Podcast, our talented ABC11 cast members perform beloved Disney children's stories for all to enjoy. Spark imagination and entertainment whether you're on the go or in the comfort of your own home.
All content is rated G and appropriate for children.

Listen to Magic of Storytelling on your favorite podcast directory


