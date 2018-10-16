Triangle residents gobble up Mega Millions tickets for shot at record jackpot

Are you buying a Lotto ticket? The Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots combined amount to over a billion dollars! Those winning prizes of $100k or more must claim their prizes at the NC Education Lottery Claims Center in Raleigh. We take you behind-the-scenes at 5p #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/93rNC6MTCI — Gloria Rodriguez (@GloriaABC11) October 16, 2018

The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to $667 million, the largest in the game's history.The Powerball jackpot amounts to $345 million. Combined, the jackpots add up to more than $1 billion.Hopeful winners are buying tickets at area stores such as Peace Street Market in Raleigh."It's like half a billion dollars," said Chuck Alison, of Raleigh. "A couple hundred million, 'eh' but when it gets up that high you have to take the chance.""I can use the money," said Meronica Marshall, of Raleigh. "Who doesn't want to win the money?"Wondering what happens if you win?Those who win prizes of $100,000 or more must go to the North Carolina Education Lottery Claims Center on Capital Boulevard in Raleigh.You'll be led into a room that says "Our Big Winner Wall of Fame."And it happens more than you'd think."Every day, we give out over $4 million in prizes so we see a lot of winners," said Kathleen Jacob, of the NC Education Lottery. "That's one of the things we like to communicate when we do have big jackpots like this is that there are nine ways to win when you play one of these games. So that means even if you don't win the jackpot you could have won a million dollars, two million dollars."Jacob said 76 cents of every $2 ticket sold goes to fund education in the state.North Carolina has had six jackpot winners, Jacob said."We get excited when we see jackpots that are this big because not only does it mean big wins for our players but it means big wins for our schools and that money that is raised goes to help fund things like school construction, pre-K education spots and college scholarships," Jacob said.Despite the slim chances of winning, many can't help but think of how they'd spend the money if their dream came true."Buy a house, another car," Marshall said.