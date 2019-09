surfing

seafood, music, and pirate festivals

paddleboarding

shelling

visiting an aquarium, maritime museum, or historical Civil War-era fort

seeing wild horses

fishing sports tournaments

the barrier islands

visiting a lighthouse and enjoying the lookout

fishing of all types

This Saturday's Weekend Showcase, airing at 9:55 am, will take a look at North Carolina's Gem - The Crystal Coast The Crystal Coast, along the coastline of North Carolina, is 85 miles long and is home to 11 distinct and beautiful regions. The water in the region is typically warmer than water at other beach destinations due to its proximity to the Gulf stream, making it a great choice for families.Visitors are able to find activities close to home, during all four seasons of the year. Here are a few examples:To learn more, visit www.crystalcoastnc.org