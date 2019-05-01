'Wicked' will return to DPAC in October 2020

"Wicked" will be part of the SunTrust Broadway at DPAC 2020-21 season.
Just Announced: @WICKED_Musical will return to DPAC in October of the 2020 / 2021 season. More information regarding engagement dates and how to purchase group and individual tickets will be available at a later date. https://t.co/M2iePc3un3 pic.twitter.com/XOdNquolA5— DPAC (@DPAC) May 1, 2019
Details on specific dates and how to buy tickets will be released later.
See also: Barbara Gibbs gets backstage tour of "Wicked" at DPAC
"Wicked" recently celebrated its 15th anniversary on Broadway. It has won more than 100 international awards including the Grammy Award and three Tony Awards.
"Wicked" told the story of what happened in the Land of Oz but from a different angle--from the angle of the girl who later becomes known as the Wicked Witch of the West.