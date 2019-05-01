Arts & Entertainment

'Wicked' will return to DPAC in October 2020

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Performing Arts Center announced that the wildly popular musical "Wicked" would return to the Durham stage in October 2020.

"Wicked" will be part of the SunTrust Broadway at DPAC 2020-21 season.



Details on specific dates and how to buy tickets will be released later.

"Wicked" recently celebrated its 15th anniversary on Broadway. It has won more than 100 international awards including the Grammy Award and three Tony Awards.

"Wicked" told the story of what happened in the Land of Oz but from a different angle--from the angle of the girl who later becomes known as the Wicked Witch of the West.
