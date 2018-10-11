ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Will Smith, the Genie, reveals first poster for Disney's live-action 'Aladdin'

EMBED </>More Videos

Will Smith, the Genie, reveals first poster for Disney's live-action 'Aladdin' on Wednesday, October 10, 2018. (Disney)

LOS ANGELES --
Will Smith can't wait for Disney's remake of "Aladdin."

The star on Wednesday revealed the live-action musical's first poster. Looking similar to the 1992 Robin Williams film, the poster features an ornate lamp and blue smoke along with the words: "Choose wisely." The film's release date of May 2019 also is listed.

Smith, who plays the Genie, wrote on Facebook: "LEMME OUT! Can't wait for y'all to see Me BLUE."


Naomi Scott, who played the Pink Ranger in the 2017 "Power Rangers" movie, is Princess Jasmine in the film, directed by Guy Ritchie.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentdisneywill smithmovie newsmovie
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
NC State Fair opening postponed a day because of Hurricane Michael concerns
#ChooseKindness campaign aims to stop bullying
Watch out for scams while enjoying the NC State Fair
Gervais talks 'Child Support' season 2, addition to TGIF
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Timeline: When will Tropical Storm Michael get to North Carolina
Hurricane Michael could cause more than 300,000 outages in Carolinas
PHOTOS: Hurricane Michael damage
2 dead after Hurricane Michael slams Florida Panhandle, Georgia
Hurricane Michael: Widespread damage in Florida, storm weakens as it moves north
By the numbers: A look at Hurricane Michael
NC State Fair opening postponed a day because of Hurricane Michael concerns
Durham high school students helping the hungry
Show More
US, Russia astronauts make emergency landing after NASA launch
Hurricane Michael: Storm-weary Cumberland County prepares for more rain
A month until NC votes, Dems see 'blue wave' approaching state legislature
Keep on stuckin': Infamous low Durham bridges claim another truck
Harnett school forces student to remove Trump jersey at patriotic-themed football game
More News