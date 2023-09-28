Epic Games laying off about 16% of workforce

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Saying "We've been spending way more money than we earn," Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney announced that the video-gaming giant would undergo layoffs.

In an email to employees, Sweeney revealed that the company would lay off an estimated 16% of Epic employees -- about 830 workers.

Epic will also sell off Bandcamp, an online audio distribution platform, and spin off most of SuperAwesome, a technology that "enables the youth digital media ecosystem." Those moves will shed about 250 workers from Epic.

In his email, Sweeney said he had long hoped that Epic could get through a transitional stage without layoffs, but in retrospect, he saw "that this was unrealistic."

He added that though Fortnite is starting to grow again, the growth is driven primarily by creator content with "significant revenue sharing," and that means a lower-margin business than previously.

Epic has made efforts to cut operating costs but still fell far short of financial sustainability, leading the company to resort to layoffs.

"Saying goodbye to people who have helped build Epic is a terrible experience for all." Sweeney wrote. "The consolation is that we're adequately funded to support laid-off employees: we're offering a severance package that includes six months base pay and in the US/Canada/Brazil six months of Epic-paid healthcare. We're offering to accelerate people's stock option vesting schedule through the end of 2024 and are giving two additional years from today to exercise the options. In the US, we're also offering to vest any unearned profit sharing from their 401k. And we'll provide benefits including career transition services and visa support where we can."

Sweeney added that additional layoffs are not planned.