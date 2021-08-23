Arts & Entertainment

Eric Stonestreet is engaged to fiancée Lindsay Schweitzer

By Marianne Garvey, CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

Eric Stonestreet is engaged to fiancée Lindsay Schweitzer

Eric Stonestreet is engaged to fiancée Lindsay Schweitzer, the "Modern Family" star announced in an Instagram post over the weekend.

The couple posed in a series of pictures with Schweitzer showing a stunning ring. Stonestreet captioned the pictures: "She said, 'She'd have her people call my people.'"

The couple's famous friends weighed in, with Stonestreet's "Modern Family" costar Julie Bowen writing," I honestly don't know who is luckier (lie: I do)." Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who plays Stonestreet's husband on the show wrote, "Jesus Christ. Finally."

Gwyneth Paltrow commenting, "YAY!!! We are so happy for you."

Kate Hudson wrote, "Yeah!!!! Congrats!"

Zachary Levi wrote, "Congrats duuuuuuuuuuude!!!" adding a heart emoji face and clapping hands.

Michael Bublé said "Congrats you beautiful couple you."

Howie Mandel said, "Wow congratulations."

Stonestreet and Schweitzer, a nurse, have been dating for more than five years. They met at the Big Slick charity weekend in Kansas City in 2016.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebritymodern familyotrc
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
Best deals for you: Black Friday or Cyber Monday?
Thanksgiving takes on new meaning for adopted sisters in NC
NICUs need more breast milk donations
How to avoid getting scammed this holiday shopping season
WATCH: FedEx driver fixes, salutes US flag at NC home
Show More
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Special holiday shopping parking spaces being tested in Raleigh
Thanksgiving travelers set pandemic record: TSA
North Carolina offers rebate to attract esports tournaments
$250K life insurance policy signed 2 days before murder, officials say
More TOP STORIES News