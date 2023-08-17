Former UNC field hockey star starts new era as NCAA's youngest coach

When Erin Matson was named head coach of North Carolina's powerhouse field hockey team in late January, it sent shockwaves through the collegiate world.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- When Erin Matson was named head coach of North Carolina's powerhouse field hockey team in late January, it sent shockwaves through the collegiate world.

Matson was just 72 days removed from winning her fourth national title as a player and was just one month post-graduation when she was hired by the program she had a hand in building.

She sat down with ABC11 for an exclusive interview as she's set to step into the shoes of Tar Heel coaching legend Karen Shelton.

"One of the top things that drives me is the fact that someone like Karen Shelton, you know, is OK and confident with this," Matson said. "It's just a really great feeling."

At 23 years old, Matson is the youngest coach in NCAA athletics. The Heels open the season on Friday afternoon with an exhibition game at Wake Forest.

Watch the full segment in the media player above.