Man charged in 2017 Rocky Mount shooting death

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man already behind bars is being charged with first-degree murder in a 2017 homicide.Rocky Mount police served the murder warrant on Ervin Majors in connection with the Dec. 18, 2017, shooting death of Jahmel Dales.The deadly shooting happened in the 1100 block of Niblick Drive.Majors is already in the Nash County Detention Center on unrelated charges.He is being held without bond for the murder charge.