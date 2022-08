Escaped Wayne County inmate arrested in Wake County

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Officers in Wayne and Johnston counties have arrested a man who escaped from the Wayne County Detention Center Thursday.

Investigators said he escaped in a Wayne County Detention Center food services van.

Glover was arrested Thursday afternoon by Morrisville police in Wake County.