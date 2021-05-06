2 now ex-Chatham County deputies charged after one allegedly fired shots while they were drinking alcohol

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two off-duty, now former employees of the Chatham County Sheriff's Office have been charged with carrying a concealed gun after or while consuming alcohol as a result of an investigation that was launched last month.

Just after 10 p.m. on April 11, Pittsboro officers and Chatham County deputies were called to the area of West Salisbury Street in reference to shots being fired. Callers who dialed 911 said they heard two shots.

When officers arrived, they found three off-duty law enforcement officers -- two were identified as off-duty Chatham County deputies and the other as a Siler City police sergeant.

Pittsboro officials said all three had been drinking alcohol and initially refused to answer questions from responding officers.

A further investigation revealed that the two deputies, Alexis Bonilla and Gregory Barrett, were carrying concealed non-departmental issued weapons while drinking alcohol and Bonilla fired his gun in a parking lot.

Chatham County Sheriff Mike Roberson suspended the two deputies after the incident as part of an internal investigation.

Three days later, the sheriff's office dismissed both deputies citing "dishonesty and multiple policy violations."

No one was injured and no property was damaged, the Pittsboro Police Department said.

Bonilla, 24 of Siler City, was charged with discharging a firearm inside the city limits of Pittsboro and carrying a concealed gun after or while consuming alcohol.

Barrett, 27 of Robbins, was charged with carrying a concealed gun after or while consuming alcohol.

The third officer, who now no longer works for the Siler City Police Department, was not carrying a weapon. The Pittsboro Police Department said that officer did not violate any laws and was not charged with a crime.
