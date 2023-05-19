Everybody safe, no threat found during Durham charter school lockdown

Durham Police Department found no threat at Excelsior Classical Academy, a Durham charter school, after receiving reports of an active shooter.

Investigators said they responded to Excelsior Classical Academy on North Roxboro Street after receiving the emergency call around 11:15 a.m. When they got to the school, they searched and found nothing out of the ordinary.

The school remains on lockdown as police continue to search the school.

"At this point we do not believe there was an active shooter at the building," Durham Police Chief Patrice Andrews said. "We do not have any evidence nor have we found any firearms or any evidence of a firearm being fired."

Andrews said the lockdown would remain until officers finish their secondary search of the school.

School administrators sent a notification to parents after noon to alert them that students could be picked up after police finished their sweep of the school. The school said buses will be running as usual and there would be no after school programs Friday.

It's happening at Excelsior Classical Academy on North Roxboro Street. That is a charter school that opened in the 2015-2016 school year with classes from Kindergarten to 4th Grade. The school has been adding a new grade each year and will have its first graduating class in 2024.