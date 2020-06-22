Health & Fitness

'We still have work to do on Glenwood South:' Raleigh mayor on face-covering requirement

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said she is meeting with business owners and residents about the city's face-covering requirement, possibly Tuesday.

"I think it's important for us to have a conversation about what transpired over the past weekend," Baldwin said.

She said retail centers are doing a good job of requiring face coverings but that work still needs to be done on Glenwood South.

"I think you have a lot of younger people going out," Baldwin said. "They don't feel they need to wear a mask. What they don't get or haven't connected the dots on is, yes, they could probably survive COVID, but they could also infect others. So, we're not asking people to wear a mask for themselves. We're asking people to wear a mask to protect other people."

Raleigh's face-covering requirement went into effect Friday.

Baldwin said they will continue with warnings and education about the requirement and not issue citations.

"It's only been four days," Baldwin said. "I think that people need some time to adjust, but the police have been handing out cards that have information about the Executive Order on there. And they're doing the education piece. We wanted to see how this worked this weekend. We're going to continue with the education focus. I don't think it's appropriate at this time to take that a step further."
