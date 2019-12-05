'False report' prompted lockdown at Wakefield schools, police detective says

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Investigators found no evidence of a shooting near or any threat to students at Wakefield Elementary, Middle or High schools.

The three schools, which are located along Wakefield Pines Drive in Wake County, went on lockdown around 10:30 a.m. after someone called 911 to say that they had heard shots fired near the schools.

Raleigh Police Department investigated the report but found no evidence that shots were fired on campus or anywhere nearby.

An RPD detective told parents outside the school "we have the person who made the false report."

"There is no threat at any Wakefield campus at this time. The investigation is continuing to ensure the safety of everyone on our campus. The lockdown transitioned to a code yellow at the Elementary and Middle Schools without incident," Wake County Public School System said in a statement.

The school system also said there is no reason for parents to pick up their students.
