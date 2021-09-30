More causes ruled out in case of California family found dead on hiking trail

EMBED <>More Videos

Toxic algae bloom considered in death of California family

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. -- Weeks after a family was found dead on a hiking trail in California, investigators are still working to determine the cause of their death.

On Thursday, the Mariposa County Sheriff's Office released new information detailing possible death causes that detectives have ruled out.

RELATED: Cause of death still undetermined in case of family found dead in Mariposa County

Officials say the 45-year-old Jonathan Gerrish, 30-year-old Ellen Chung, one-year-old Aurelia Miju Chung-Gerrish and their dog did not die by a gun or other weapon, lightning strike, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, cyanide exposure, illegal drugs or alcohol or suicide.

Detectives are working with a toxicologist, an environmental specialist and the FBI to narrow down an official cause of death.

Last month, investigators said they collected water samples in the area where the family's bodies were found. The results haven't been revealed yet, but officials have not ruled out the possibility of poisonous toxins in the water, including toxic algae bloom.

The sheriff's office says that many toxicology reports have returned, but the contents of those reports will not be disclosed at this time.

RELATED: New details emerge about missing family found dead in Mariposa County

Officials say that they are still waiting on a few "key results" and a timeline for those reports wasn't immediately known.

Mariposa County Sheriff Jeremy Briese said in a press release, "We respect and understand the need for information and details regarding this case. Our current priorities remain supporting and informing the Gerrish/Chung family during this tragic time. As we navigate through this investigation with the family, we will later share our findings with the public."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mariposa countyfamilyhikingmissing personbody founddeath investigation
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Abduction attempt was 2nd at a Wake County school in a week
$2M settlement reached after fake drugs planted on Black men
NC Courage fire coach after accusations of sexual coercion
LATEST: 92% of cases this year have been in unvaccinated people
Congress passes measure to avert government shutdown
Annual pumpkin patch fundraiser goes contact-free
Show More
Wilson charter school receives National Blue Ribbon recognition
17-year-old killed in shooting at Selma neighborhood
You have to see the rooftop putting green on this $2.5M Raleigh home
Burr introduces NIL bill that would tax some college scholarships
No evidence Brian Laundrie is hiding in NC despite rumors
More TOP STORIES News