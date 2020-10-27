Family & Parenting

Family heartbroken after heirloom accidentally sold at Fuquay-Varina yard sale

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WTVD) -- A family is heartbroken after their family heirloom was accidentally sold at a yard sale.

"It's all he has left of her. So he would really like it back," said Mikaela Priddy.

Priddy's husband inherited the globe when his great grandmother Lottie Mae King passed away in 2003.

"When she died, my husband got to go into her house and pick whatever he wanted to take and he picked this globe," said Priddy.

Ever since, the globe sat in the Priddy's living room. But over the weekend, the heirloom got mixed up in the sell pile for the family yard sale and a lucky buyer bought it for $5. Now, the Priddys are hoping to get it back.

"I know it was a total accident. You didn't know the value of what you bought but it would mean so much to our family if you returned it."

The Priddys have four kids and one on the way and they're faithful that one day they'll be able to pass it down to the next generation.

"Our family is very close. And like I said, we love to travel. And we love to keep things we love with our family and it would mean a lot if we got this globe back," she said.

If you would like to get in contact with the Priddys and help them find their family heirloom, you can message Mikaela Priddy on her Facebook page.
