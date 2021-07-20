Family & Parenting

Apex woman Emma Council celebrates 100th birthday

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- An Apex woman turned 100 years old Monday!

Ms. Emma Council is an inspiration who is loved by everybody who knows her.


She started her 100th birthday celebration early, with a drive-thru party on Saturday, July 17.

Then on July 18 she welcomed Apex Mayor Jacques Gilbert, who presented her with a Mayors Proclamation Recognition.



"I will forever treasure this moment. I was reminded that happiness is the fullness of life with God and laughter," Gilbert said.


Then finally on Monday, July 19, her actual 100th birthday, Council celebrated again with family and read birthday cards and other well wishes.

"Thank you all for everything. i just loved this, love this, loved it. Have a blessed day," Council said in a video posted to social media.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingapexbirthday
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Jeff Bezos blasts into space on own rocket: 'Best day ever'
LATEST: NCDHHS to hold next COVID lottery drawing Wednesday
Already booked a hotel room? Here is how to snag a better deal
Renovated Durham County Main Library reopens today
WCPSS considers suing Juul for marketing e-cigs to kids
Wake County Schools maintaining mask mandate for next school year
Show More
Mom disgusted by man who tried to pull down girl's shorts at Walmart
72-year-old woman hit by gunfire while driving in Erwin
Fla. man seriously injured in alligator attack after falling off bike
Amber Alert for 3 Asheboro children canceled
Contact tracing efforts adapt to vaccines, demographics
More TOP STORIES News