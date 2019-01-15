Scarlet Benjamin has the best reaction to hearing her big sister's voice for the first time.The 11-month-old was born three months early. She developed an intestinal disease called necrotizing enterocolitis and the antibiotic treatment impaired her hearing.Scarlet was recently fitted for a hearing aid at Atlanta Hearing Associates in Milledgeville, Georgia.Her mom, Carol Benjamin, took video at the appointment and was able to capture Scarlet's adorable laughter as her big sister Halie called out saying. "baby sister!"She just couldn't contain her happiness when she heard her big sister's voice. The moment was followed by more excitement and giggles from Scarlet."It was amazing," Carol Benjamin said. "We took her outside and she was listening to all the animals and was freaking out."Benjamin said she hopes the video reminds families not to take gifts like hearing for granted.