FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --A Fort Bragg soldier surprised his daughter during class at Howard Hall Elementary School Friday afternoon.
9 year old Reese Long thinks her dad, Major Long isn’t coming home from Afghanistan for another week. Little does she know, he’s in the same room with her right now #abc11 pic.twitter.com/qoxlDUZIz7— Morgan Norwood (@MorganABC11) February 15, 2019
Timothy Jones returned home to Fayetteville on Friday to give his daughter Reese, a late Valentine's Day surprise
Jones spent months overseas, serving as Chief of the Joint Force Integration Branch at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar.