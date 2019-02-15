FAMILY & PARENTING

Fort Bragg soldier surprises daughter at Howard Hall Elementary School in Fayetteville

Fort Bragg soldier surprises his daughter at Howard Hall Elementary School in Fayetteville.

By
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
A Fort Bragg soldier surprised his daughter during class at Howard Hall Elementary School Friday afternoon.



Timothy Jones returned home to Fayetteville on Friday to give his daughter Reese, a late Valentine's Day surprise

Jones spent months overseas, serving as Chief of the Joint Force Integration Branch at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar.
