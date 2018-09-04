FAMILY & PARENTING

Hidden Gem: Sand Dollar Island off the N.C. coast

EMBED </>More Videos

Near Morehead City is a small sandbar where sand dollars abound.

By
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WTVD) --
As summer winds down, there is a hidden gem on the North Carolina coast you may want to add to your list if you are trying to squeeze out one more trip to the beach.

A little-known sandbar off Morehead City, known as Sand Dollar Island, is becoming quite an attraction.

"I would tell people it's a once-in-a-lifetime experience," said Angie Williamson who made the three-and-a-half-hour drive from Clarksville, Virginia, after hearing about the island best accessed in low tide.



Capt. Perry Barrow of Island Ferry Adventures has been visiting the sandbar for decades and now runs a ferry to the island.

"Low tide is prime time," Barrow said. "We try not to overfish the area like some people, and we encourage people not to take the live ones, they only want the white skeletal remains of a sand dollar," Barrow said. Barrow said there is a secret to finding the sand dollars.

"It's a secret," Barrow said with a laugh. "Look down!"



The sandbar is located between Shackleford Banks and the Rachel Carson Reserve, a nature preserve where wild horses still roam in Carteret County. Seeing the horses is just another part of the adventure.

No one really knows why there are so many sand dollars on and around this sandbar, but, nearly every visitor will tell you finding them is priceless.

"Because they have flowers on them," explained young Sydney Williamson. "It's like finding treasure."

Williamson cheered as she held up the three full sand dollars she found in less than an hour on the island.

Along with Island Ferry Adventures, Morehead City Ferry Service also runs a ferry to Sand Dollar Island. Both run year-round but the schedule changes because of tides and weather.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familybeachesnorth carolina newssummer funsummerfamilyNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Wisconsin co-workers discover they are actually father and son
Girl learning she's being adopted will bring tears to your eyes
Police department welcomes eight babies within months
Baby 'graduates' from NICU in full cap and gown
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Police identify 2 men shot and killed at Rocky Mount home, another injured
'I was shocked': Wake County children left waiting two hours for bus
'Do NOT eat. Do NOT buy' Honey Smacks, CDC warns
April the Giraffe's baby, Taj, relocating to North Carolina
Cumberland Co. deputy shoots armed man during domestic disturbance call
All GoFundMe money is gone, attorney for homeless man says
Nearly 500 pigs hoarded on farm will be euthanized if not rescued
Justice Served NC wants a 'place at the table'
Show More
'Cosby Show' actor Geoffrey Owens on 'job shaming'
Hillsborough police ask that you donate Nike shoes instead of burning them
John McCain's widow says former Sen. Jon Kyl will be named as replacement
Study "helicopter parents" may do harm by hovering over kids
Nike faces backlash for 'Just Do It' ad featuring Colin Kaepernick
More News