Family & Parenting

North Carolina fire department expecting 7 babies

EMBED <>More Videos

The Salisbury Fire Department is about to get a little bit bigger!

SALISBURY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A North Carolina fire department is about to get a little bit bigger!

The Salisbury Fire Department crew is expecting seven new recruits. That's right, seven firefighters' wives are pregnant.

While one is due in March, other members of the same fire department are expecting babies in April, May, June, August, and September -- oh, baby!

RELATED: Oh baby: 9 nurses at Maine hospital help each other through pregnancies

The group already welcomed two new additions: one in February and one in December.

Brianna Mitschele, of Flashpoint Photography, said she saw the pregnancy announcements popping up on Facebook and wanted to photograph it.

"I heard about all of my friends expecting and then the number of ladies expecting kept rising so I asked about doing a shoot," she said. "All seven of the ladies were so excited and I was so happy to be able to capture such a memorable time in the department's history. Seven new recruits making nine new babies in just one year time."



Not only were the firefighters new to the station, Mitschele said six of the women are first-time moms.

"(I'm) so happy to all be together going through this special life-changing moment together. All of the ladies are expecting their first child except one, she is expecting her second."



The photoshoot was made a little more special thanks to Mitschele.

She created personalized onesies for each baby, which were detailed with their daddy's station number.

Report a Typo
Related topics:
family & parentingncpregnancyfirefightersfeel goodnorth carolina newspregnant woman
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
'It's not fair:' Mom sobs over teenage son killed in Raleigh hit-and-run
Man dies after being stabbed in neck by boyfriend, Raleigh police say
End of the line: GoTriangle recommends discontinuing light-rail project
SWAT team with guns drawn raids home for toddler with fever
Fort Bragg soldier fighting lung cancer hopes to change law to help all military
Florafitti art project blooming inspirational words in downtown Raleigh
Fort Bragg leaders highlight housing progress, discuss future plans
Show More
Pump-action shotgun key topic on Day 3 of Wake Co. triple murder trial
First adult-only, all-inclusive resort opens in Florida Keys
Routine oil change reveals large nest of mice in Cary family's car
South Carolina fifth-grade student dies after fight in classroom
Norway cruise ship engines failed from lack of oil: Official
More TOP STORIES News