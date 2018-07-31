The shocking history of child car seats

Car seats have changed drastically since they were first introduced in the early 1900s.
In the 1930s, when they were available to purchase, car seats were used for the convenience of the parent rather than the safety of the child.
Much like boosters, car seats brought kids high enough to be seen by the parents. "Lull-a-baby" Car Hammocks, Bunny Bear "Car beds", and "Steel Travel Platforms" were used.
Car seats evolved slowly to keep children in place, so they didn't distract adults while driving.
It wasn't until 1962 that child safety seats were invented to protect the child and not until 1986 that all 50 states had adopted laws requiring child safety seats.
The laws still vary from state to state now, but if you've watched the video, you can see we've come a long way.
Click here for Child Passenger Safety Laws in the United States, 1978-2010: Policy Diffusion in the Absence of Strong Federal Intervention
